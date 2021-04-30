May 1, 2021 Election Results: San Antonio Propositions A, B

Find Race Results

As San Antonio continues to struggle with the need for affordable housing, proponents of Proposition A say it could help the city address the issue, if it is approved by the voters May 1.

Currently, the city charter language restricts bond dollars to “public works,” limiting how the money can be used.

Under Proposition A, that language would be expanded to include “any other public purpose not prohibited by the Texas Constitution,” putting San Antonio in line with every other major Texas city.

Should voters approve the charter amendment, housing affordability projects could be in included in the upcoming 2022-2027 bond program.

Some critical council members previously voiced concerns that the change might allow too much flexibility.

