Mayor Ron Nirenberg looking to avoid runoff against challenger Greg Brockhouse in May 1 election

At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1

Throughout the 2021 mayoral campaign, incumbent Ron Nirenberg has maintained a massive fundraising advantage over the opposing candidates.

But with 13 other candidates running for mayor, it remains to be seen whether that advantage is enough to propel him to victory on May 1, when he would need more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election. If Nirenberg does not get more than a majority, he’d face off with the candidate who secured the second-most votes in a head-to-head race on June 5.

Over the past month, from March 23 to April 21, Nirenberg brought in more than $218,000 in political contributions, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports. The cash flow has allowed Nirenberg to spend more than $360,000 on the race.

In comparison, mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse reported $13,770 in political contributions, the second most of all mayoral candidates.

Brockhouse, who forced Nirenberg into a runoff in 2019 and lost by a two-point margin, appears to be Nirenberg’s largest threat.

The race might largely depend on how the voters feel about Nirenberg’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report poll, 67% of the voters surveyed approved of the job Nirenberg has been doing. That same poll had Nirenberg leading Brockhouse 56-21 among likely San Antonio voters.

After the contentious 2019 campaign against Brockhouse, Nirenberg has repeatedly refused to appear in debates against Brockhouse.

