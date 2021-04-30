City Council District 3 to see new leadership after incumbent reaches term limit

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

San Antonio City Council District 3 will see new leadership after the May 1 election because incumbent Rebecca Viagran has reached her limit of four terms.

The battle for District 3 is one of the five key races KSAT is watching during the May 1 election.

The following candidates are running for the District 3 seat:

Angela Cardona

Katherine Herrera Garza

Ted Gonzalez

Rodolfo Lopez

Marcello Martinez

Walter Murray

Tomas Uresti

Diana Uriegas

Stephen Valdez

Mark Vargas Jr.

Rafael Vela

Phyllis Viagran

Phyllis Viagran hopes to represent the district that her sister, the incumbent, currently serves. Tomas Uresti, a former state representative, is also bringing some name recognition to the ballot in the hopes of garnering enough votes to win the election.

As with all the other candidates, KSAT asked the District 3 candidates where they stand on the issues -- including Proposition B, homelessness and city cleanup plans. The topics were chosen out of more than 400 questions submitted.

