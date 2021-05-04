Man watching TV wounded by bullet fired into his home, police say

A man watching TV was wounded by bullet that was fired into his home, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s watching TV was wounded by bullet that was fired into his Northeast Side home, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to a home in the 4100 block of Alaskian Sunrise, not far from Mystic Sunrise Drive and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, the man was simply sitting in his living room watching TV when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been shot.

Police said the man thought the gunshot was from his backyard so he grabbed his gun and fired blindly toward the area, in attempt to scare off the shooter. Investigators found one shell casing in the man’s backyard.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound to his shoulder. His name has not been released.

At this time, SAPD has not given a description of a potential suspect. A motive is also not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.