SAFD: Lightning strike likely cause of house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike is likely to blame for a house fire on the city’s Northeast Side late Monday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Castle Run Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Rittiman Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found both flames and smoke coming from the home. Fire officials said lightning hit the home, which is currently under construction. No one was inside.

Investigators say the home currently does not have any electricity or gas and that neighbors did report hearing a loud boom just before the fire occurred.

Steve Reuthinger, a battalion chief for the San Antonio Fire Department, said there are some things homeowners should do if you hear something similar occur.

“If you hear that loudness, you need to start looking around, but don’t go outside. But do know that if lightning strikes, you’re gonna hear it. A good thing to do is open up the attic and look inside, that’ll give you a good idea if it hit the roof line,” Reuthinger said.

Damages are estimated at $25,000.