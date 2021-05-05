‘We’ve always had issues’: landowners near the border say they just want to be heard

LAREDO, Texas – Property damage and cries for help have become a consistent reality for Texas landowners near the Mexico border as the humanitarian migrant crisis continues to intensify.

San Antonio native John Saunders III has sprawling ranch land in Encinal, north of Laredo, that his family has owned since the 1930s.

“I have not seen it as bad as it is now. We’ve always had issues, it’s not a new problem, but it is getting worse,” Saunders said.

He came face-to-face with the border crisis last weekend at his ranch.

“This poor guy was walking up to the house and he had makeshift crutches with torn-up water bottles over the top. He paid $1,000, which is everything he owned, to get across,” Saunders said. “After he fell off a fence and broke his two legs, the group he was with robbed him blind. He showed me his wallet, and they took his ID and everything and left him with nothing.”

Saunders fed him and got him the help he needed, but the encounter made an impact.

Until then, the damage traffickers and coyotes had done was mainly to his ranch fences.

“We have perimeter fences being cut, climbed over and damaged, which allows animals and livestock to escape,” Saunders said. “Which creates a safety hazard to the public and a liability to us. Say a horse or cow gets out of our property and onto the highway and somebody has an accident, they’re not going to the state, they’re coming to us.”

