Woman extracted from vehicle after rollover crash in Alamo Heights, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver escaped serious injury after rolling her vehicle in Alamo Heights early Wednesday morning, the Alamo Heights Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Marcia Street, not far from Broadway Street and North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, a woman in her 30s was driving a Range Rover eastbound when she hit a parked black sedan and then rolled into another parked SUV.

Police said the woman had to be cut from her vehicle, but that she did not have any serious injuries.

Authorities say the woman was evaluated by officers, but found not to be intoxicated. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Alamo Heights Police Department, the Alamo Heights Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.