Some tips on how to upgrade areas of your home that no longer fit your needs

Our homes have really become our everything and with that, you may have noticed some areas that no longer fit your needs. Now is a good time to mix things up.

One great idea is to turn a guest room, or another room that is typically underutilized, into a home office. Having a dedicated workspace is important for focus and productivity.

Be sure to invest in some proper office furniture, rather than spending all day at a makeshift desk at your kitchen island. Your office is an area where you should definitely prioritize your comfort.

“Before getting started, think about your vision for the room. Multipurpose furniture can be a great investment, particularly if you think you’re going to go back to an office at some point. Another favorite of mine is fresh walls,” Home expert Bailey Carson from Angie’s List said.

So, think about repainting or if you’re a renter, temporary wallpaper is a great solution. Fresh walls can totally change the look and feel of a room and elevate your mood. Think about using calming colors like soft blues, greys and beiges, and avoid colors than can induce stress like red.

In addition to spending more time in our homes over the past year, most of us have also been spending more time outside. With that, it’s a great idea to make some upgrades that will make outdoor living and entertaining easier and more comfortable.

“One way to do this is by installing a porch or deck. After being cooped up all winter, I can’t wait to get outside and socialize with friends. adding a deck, pergola or porch. It can be a great project to take on. It can really be fun and useful, and it not only looks great, but it increases the resale value of your home” Carson said.

The costs of new decks can vary depending on square footage, the type of materials used and whether you choose to hire a contractor or do it yourself.