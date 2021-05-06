St. Anthony Catholic High School senior keeps his family tradition alive by choosing to attending Notre Dame

SAN ANTONIO – Alex Castillo has managed to play football, basketball and baseball, finish in the top 10 of his class and complete 100 community service hours during his four years at St. Anthony Catholic High School.

His baseball coach, Michael Salas says it’s been amazing watching him excel.

“His grade work, his school work, his athletic ability all enhanced day by day,” Salas said. “So I think that’s an attribute to his work ethic, and has a tremendous work ethic.”

Alex says time management and discipline helped him to keep focus, even when the pandemic struck and he was forced to stay home for half of the year. He says his family supporting him and reminding him to stay on top of his work really helped him through.

“Stuff like that really goes a long way because you really need that support sometimes when you are at home and it’s so easy to stay in bed and be lazy,” Alex said.

And that extra push to stay focused really helped, as next year he will be attending the University of Notre Dame where he plans to study computer science. He is keeping a tradition alive.

Ad

“It’s like a family thing actually,” Alex said. “Both my parents went there, well my parents and my brother just got in and (he) is studying aerospace engineering.”

“I think he has an outstanding family upbringing,” Salas said. “His parents are outstanding people and he surrounds himself with key people who are going to influence him.”