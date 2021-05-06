Sub shop employee escapes kitchen fire at West Side restaurant

San Antonio firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Jersey Mike's Subs at 8603 State Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – A Jersey Mike’s Subs sandwich shop on the West Side sustained some damage Thursday morning following a fire in the kitchen.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the call came in after 7 a.m. at the restaurant in the 8600 block of State Highway 151, not far from Ingram Road.

A fire started on the stove but the sprinkler system prevented the flames from spreading.

One employee was inside the business at the time and recorded the fire to show it to firefighters, a battalion chief at the scene said.

She was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and no neighboring businesses were affected.

The battalion chief said the damage is estimated to be a maximum of $10,000.

The damage from the flames and sprinkler system was minimal, he said.