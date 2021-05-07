Rocket Man: UIW Great Graduate aspires to be physician in space following career in music

SAN ANTONIO – 32-year-old Ste’von Voice is setting his sights on the stars quite literally.

The University of Incarnate Word graduate grew up in rural east Texas where he says he noticed early the disparity in medical care in his community and wanted to help.

But since then, he’s had an incredible journey in the world of medicine and is now working towards becoming a physician for astronauts.

“I couldn’t have this envisioned as a kid, as a young teenager, or even in my early 20′s,” Voice said.

Ste’von originally was going to go into music and entertainment. He produced music with local artists, performed at South by Southwest and was a part of many other gigs. However, he said he felt like he was meant to do more in life.

“I had this moment where I just was lost. I didn’t really understand a purpose. I thought I had a purpose, but it just became something I was just doing for a while,” he said.

That’s when he decided to enroll at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, to study crime investigation.

It was there that he was eventually led down a path to look into medical school.