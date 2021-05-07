Texas treehouse rentals can be unique vacation experience

SAN ANTONIO – A treehouse is the ultimate escape during childhood, and it can be for adults too.
There are at least a dozen treehouses that you can rent as a unique vacation experience within two hours’ driving distance of San Antonio.
Each treehouse has unique features and offers different amenities.
Read about some of them below and we bet you’ll want to start planning a weekend getaway.
- Unique Hobbit Tree House for Glamping in Texas - This treehouse is settled on the banks of the Brazos River and can accommodate up to six guests. There’s also a waterfall and just a short hike away, guests can access the river where kayaks and tubes are available to use for free.
- Beautiful Texas Hill Country Rental for Weekend Trips from San Antonio - Located in Tarpley, this is more of a treehouse-style cabin that can accommodate two guests. Reviews from previous guests mention that bison, elk, wild turkeys, and longhorn roam the property if you’re interested in viewing wildlife.
- Unique Cabin Rental with Breathtaking Views of the Guadalupe River near Canyon Lake, Texas - This cabin treehouse is located in New Braunfels and can accommodate up to eight guests. There are vaulted ceilings inside and a private deck outside, a resort-style pool with swim-up bar, and a cabana.
- Stunning Tree House near Austin, Texas - Built around an ancient cypress tree, this treehouse in Spicewood can accommodate two guests. A bridge connects the treehouse to a private bathhouse which has a waterfall-style bathtub. There’s no air-conditioning though, for the protection of the tree. There is a small, spring-fed lake available for swimming based on rainfall.
- Charming Texas Tree House with Tranquil Views Ideal for Glamping near Austin - Ideal for two guests, this treehouse is located in Dripping Springs and has a large deck with views of the Hill Country.
- Dreamy One-Room Tree House Rentals near Austin, Texas - Two treehouses can accommodate two guests per house at this unique location. The treehouses are identical to each other and sit above a cypress-lined creek in Spicewood.
- Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on a Private Ranch in Central Texas - This treehouse is located on a ranch in Waelder and can accommodate two guests. According to the listing, there’s access to a swimming pool and 40 acres to explore that are filled with ponds and animals.
- Astonishing Family-Friendly Tree House near Austin, Texas - Another Spicewood treehouse stay, this rental can accommodate up to four guests but children must be a minimum of 10 years old. There are zip-lining tours depending on travel dates and a small, spring-fed lake is available for swimming based on rainfall.
- Impressive Tree House near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas - Located in New Braunfels, this treehouse can accommodate eight guests and is pet friendly. There is also access to a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up bar and 200 feet of riverfront access to the Guadalupe River.
- Luxury Cabin Getaway Perfectly Nestled near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas - This treehouse can accommodate up to five guests and allows pets. There is access to a resort-style pool and 50 acres of Texas countryside to explore.
- Romantic Tree House Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin in Spicewood, Texas - Sitting in the branches of old cypress trees, this treehouse can accommodate up to three guests. There’s a spring-fed creek below and a private bathhouse, complete with a soaking tub. Zip-lining tours may be required and children under age 10 are not allowed.