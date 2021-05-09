Need a minute, mom and dad? Check out some parenting self-care tips

Everyone knows parenting is one of the toughest jobs out there.

The stresses of being a mom or dad can often leave little time for parents to actually take care of themselves.

Luckily, there are parenting self-care tips that can help you decompress— no matter how much of a time crunch you may be in.

If you only have a minute or two, experts suggest listening to your favorite song, lighting a candle and hugging someone to reduce stress levels in a pinch.

Believe it or not, drinking a glass of water can actually go a long way as well.

If you have a little more time to relax, you’ve got some more options.

This might be obvious, but taking a 30-minute power nap is one of the best ways to relax.

You might even be able to squeeze in some sleep for yourself while a baby sleeps. Additionally, you can pick up a book for 30 minutes or watch an episode of one of your favorite half-hour shows.

If your kids are going to be out of your hair for an hour, listening to an inspirational podcast is one way to go.

Even if that “free” hour is spent doing laundry or cleaning, a podcsat is something that you can have on in the background and unwind.

Experts say if you have a whole hour to do whatever you want, you should take some time to pamper yourself.

Pouring some wine, taking a bath, spending some time with friends, or all of the above!

