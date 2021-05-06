ACE teacher in SAISD goes above and beyond, makes deliveries of children’s schoolwork to parents during pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for many families, organizations and jobs. Luckily, like many professions, our teachers have stepped up and helped out.

We are highlighting some of the special teachers in our area who have gone above and beyond.

Iris Perez teaches special needs children at Wilson Elementary in the San Antonio Independent School District.

" I just love what I do,” Iris Perez, ACE teacher said. “My population. So these students are students that have been or are in the autism spectrum or are with Down Syndrome. So they have a unique learning styles.”

Perez is one of a kind, working hard to make sure her students are reaching their full potential.

“She’s a blessing to these students and to the community and to any child who comes in contact with her. I always tell her she can run her own autism center or things like that, because she she has so much wealth of information,” Lily Sanchez, an instructional assistant said.

Perez is the heart and soul of the classroom and her energy is amazing. Her expertise is unmatched.

“We need honesty need more teachers like her, that do honestly care from, you know, from the heart,” Sanchez said.