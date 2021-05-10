Great Graduates 2021: Isabella Jimenez

SAN ANTONIO – Isabella Jimenez has a dream to make the Alamo City a healthier place. The Johnson High School senior is the creative mind behind the “My Fun Food” app.

The app teaches kids how to make healthier choices when it comes to their nutrition. Jimenez said the app was in development for the last three years.

Jimenez now plans to begin the next chapter of her life. Jimenez will attend the University of Texas this fall with a concentration in business.

She said that she is proud of her achievements and encourages other teens not to give up on their goals.

“I was able to push through all of my challenges just to get here. As long as you put your mind to something you are able to accomplish anything you desire,” Jimenez said.

Despite heading off to college, she will still be involved with the app. Jimenez hopes it will one day make an impact beyond San Antonio.