District 1 homeless resource hub provides social services, meals to San Antonio homeless population

San Antonio – A resource hub located just northwest of downtown is providing basic needs to the unsheltered homeless population in San Antonio.

The operation, which runs twice a week, brings local organizations together and provides hope to some people living on the streets.

The city’s Department of Human Services teamed up with District 1 to create this program. Resources are available for the community at the District 1 field office on 1310 Vance Jackson Road.

The nonprofit Yanawana Herbolarios is providing meals, hygiene kits and a unique type of medical care.

“We do a lot of first aid and wound care, providing botanical medicine support,” said Monica Dyer, clinical team lead for Yanawana Medic Collective.

Dyer said the organization refers people to clinics when needed.

“We meet tons of elders, pregnant women, people who would love to be in a different situation, and are doing what they can but are so limited by their access to the resources that do exist,” Dyer said.

Other partners involved include American GI Forum, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and the SAPD Bike Patrol and SAFFE Unit.

Maranda Broadnax went to the hub Wednesday morning for help.

“It’s really hard not to know how you’re going to eat that day, where you’re going to lay your head,” Broadnax said.

Broadnax said she began living on the streets in 2019. She’s been staying with a friend but soon will have nowhere to go.

She is thankful for these resources.

“Before this, you had to go everywhere to get anything done. And being homeless and without a vehicle and on a bus, it takes a while, so you can only get one or two things done a day,” Broadnax said.

The homeless resource hub is open on Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

The city’s main hub is located downtown at 319 West Travis Street.

To learn more about different resources, call the homeless connections hotline at 210-207-1799.