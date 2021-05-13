‘If life allows it, we will be back’: Owner of long-standing Leon Springs restaurant hopes to serve community again following devastating fire

SAN ANTONIO – The Grill at Leon Springs has been a long-standing restaurant in the Alamo City, but Thursday morning it was destroyed in a massive fire.

Thierry Burkle is head chef and owner. He said the restaurant was always a place where the community could come together.

“It’s my life,” Burkle said.

Burkle said it was a knock at his door that quickly changed his world forever.

“I didn’t even know that the place burned down,” he said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire took almost half an hour to get under control.

Investigators haven’t yet determined a cause, and Burkle remains a loss for words.

“When you lose everything, it’s difficult to answer,” Burkle said.

The Grill at Leon Springs has had its doors open for 16 years, but the building itself has deep roots. Its doors first opened in 1988 as the original Macaroni Grill.

The building sits right next to the original Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q. Thankfully, fire crews were able to keep the flames from reaching the other establishment.

However, the Grill has been a favorite in the Leon Springs community. It has attracted well-known guests including some of the San Antonio Spurs.

Burkle said his place of business to him has always had a deeper meaning.

“You know a restaurant is a family. It can only work like that,” he said.

Despite the devastation Burke believes this isn’t the end. He said he holds on to hope that one day he can serve the community he loves again.

“I love San Antonio. It’s a passion community, the people are wonderful. If life allows it, we will be back,” he said.