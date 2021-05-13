2-alarm fire destroys deep-rooted restaurant in Leon Springs, fire officials say

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at The Grill at Leon Springs restaurant, which is located not far from Boerne Stage Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a long-standing restaurant in Leon Springs overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the fire was already through the roof and a chimney had collapsed.

Fire officials said part of the roof eventually fell and that firefighters had to fight the fire from the outside. The main body of the fire took about half an hour to put out, as the fire also threatened to spread to a Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q next door, firefighters said.

Authorities say there is a small walkway between the two restaurants. Firefighters were able to keep the barbecue restaurant safe while containing the fire to just the one building. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Firefighters worked overnight to make sure the fire stayed out. But sometime around 5 a.m., the fire did briefly restart. The restaurant is considered a total loss.

The building in Leon Springs has long been a well-known restaurant, as it was also the site of the very first Macaroni Grill in the U.S.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 33 units originally answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.