These were the top baby names in Texas in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The Social Security Administration recently released a list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2020, and now they’re revealing the most popular baby names for the newest Texans.

The top two most popular boy and girl names in Texas for 2020 were the same as the rest of the U.S. - Liam, Noah, Olivia and Emma.

However, the lists differ from there, with the only other repeat being Elijah which comes in at No. 4 for the boys on both lists.

Here are the top 5 boys’ names in Texas for 2020:

Liam Noah Mateo Elijah Sebastian

Here are the top 5 girls’ names in Texas for 2020:

Olivia Emma Camila Isabella Mia

View the list of most popular baby names during the pandemic year of 2020 here.

In addition to each state’s top baby names, Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2020. See where your name ranks here.