Nearly 1 million defective Takata airbags still on Texas roads

SAN ANTONIO – Despite years of urgent warnings, nearly one million cars, trucks and SUVs with defective and potentially explosive Takata airbags remain on Texas roads.

The recall that began in 2008 was the biggest in U.S. safety recall history. Still, approximately 17 million airbags remain in U.S vehicles, according to federal safety regulators.

Nineteen deaths and 400 injuries have been linked to the recalled airbags. The problem is faulty inflators can act like a grenade.

“If that implodes, or explodes, that sends shrapnel right at your face. That’s the risk,” said Patrick Juneau, court-appointed special administrator of Takata recall settlements.

He urges car owners to take action and remove the risk, which is greater in older vehicles and hot, muggy climates.

“The higher the humidity state, the greater the risk -- so Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,” said Juneau.

Next week, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will mail yet more notices to know car owners.

The airbags were installed in cars by 19 different automakers, mostly 2002 through 2015 models.

Even if car owners have checked previously, safety advocates urge them to check for the recall again because it rolled out gradually over many years.

To check, find your VIN, vehicle identification number, on the driver’s side dash or door jamb, and check it on www.safeairbags.com.

If it reveals a recall, the owner should contact their dealership and schedule an appointment for a free fix.

