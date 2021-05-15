Man hit by 2 trucks, killed while walking across SE Side highway, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by two trucks and killed while trying to cross a highway on the city’s Southeast Side, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened Friday evening in the 8800 block of Southeast Loop 410.

According to police, a man was walking west on the eastbound lanes of the interstate when a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe hit him.

Police say the driver of the Tahoe did not see the man because of his dark clothing at the time of the incident. The driver did pull over to help him.

While helping the man, police said a 1997 Blue Ford F-250 hit the man while he was lying on the roadway.

The driver of the Ford contacted police and also helped the victim. However, the man, who was hit by the two vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

