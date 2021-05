SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working the scene of a shooting on the Northwest Side.

The police department shared the shooting information on its Twitter page Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of John Smith and so far, no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time, and we have a KSAT crew headed to the scene.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

