Several people in custody following overnight head-on crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are now in San Antonio police custody following an overnight head-on crash, just north of downtown.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday, on St. Mary’s and Kendall Streets.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was heading south on St. Mary’s when it hit a Crown Victoria head-on after making a right turn onto Kendall Street.

Multiple people got out of the Crown Victoria and fled the scene on foot, but were later taken into custody further down the road, according to police.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to Downtown Metro in stable condition. The driver is also being evaluated for DUI but charges are still pending.

