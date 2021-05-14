Man, 54, killed in rollover crash on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of N. St. Mary’s Street.

Police said the man was traveling northeast on St. Mary’s Street in an SUV when his vehicle left the roadway, struck two other parked vehicles and rolled over.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and police said EMS didn’t see anything out of the ordinary that could indicate a homicide or medical episode. However, that is still pending on the Medical Examiner’s investigation.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

