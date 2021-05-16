SAPD: Man hid in woman’s trunk before shooting at her when she arrived at abortion clinic

Man hid in woman’s trunk before shooting at her when she arrived at abortion clinic, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police released new details Sunday about the investigation into the search for a man who shot at a woman at a reproductive health clinic on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, located near the intersection of Wurzbach and Babcock roads on the Northwest Side. Police described the facility Saturday as an “abortion clinic.”

On Sunday, San Antonio police said investigators determined that the gunman hid in the trunk of the woman’s vehicle while she was on her way to the clinic.

When the victim parked at the clinic, the shooter got out of the trunk and fired multiple bullets, according to police. The shooter missed the woman but struck several of the clinic’s windows, police said.

Police are investigating as a case of domestic violence and said the victim knows the shooter.

Ad

No physical injuries were reported.

A bystander who was with a group of protesters on the sidewalk near the clinic saw the shooting and used his handgun to fire at the man, police said. The protester had a license to carry the pistol, according to authorities.

It’s still unknown if the shooter was injured from the protester’s gunfire, but police said he dropped his weapon and ran from the scene.

Officers said they found traces of the gunman during their search, including an article of clothing, but he remains at large 24 hours later.

SAPD is utilizing a helicopter, K-9 units and patrol units to search for the man.

The clinic was not the target, police said Saturday. The facility confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that its building was damaged in the incident and that no one was injured. No other information was provided.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

There are local and state agencies providing free services to help victims of domestic violence. You can find some of those phone numbers, websites and general information here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Police: Bystander returns fire at man who shot at woman at San Antonio abortion clinic