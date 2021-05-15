Medical Examiner identifies man killed in rollover crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man killed in a rollover crash on the city’s North Side Friday afternoon.

Jacob Fuentes, 53, suffered a possible medical episode when he was traveling northeast in the 3200 block of N. St. Mary’s Street in an SUV, according to San Antonio police.

His vehicle left the roadway, struck four to five other parked vehicles, and rolled over on its side in the YMCA parking lot, officials said.

Fuentes was pronounced dead on scene and a female in one of the parked vehicles suffered a minor injury. She was not taken to a hospital, police said.

No evidence of criminal activity was found at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

