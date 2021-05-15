Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame painting will be auctioned off to benefit SA Food Bank, Spurs say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to auction off a painting in honor of Tim Duncan’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The team said that for 72 hours starting at 7 p.m. May 15 through 7 p.m. May 18, fans can place their bids online for the one-of-a-kind painting, which Duncan will autograph.

According to a news release by the Spurs, artist David Garibaldi painted the special Duncan portrait during halftime of the Spurs vs. Suns game on Saturday, May 15. The proceeds from the painting will be donated to the food bank.

Garibaldi is known around the world for creating large pop portraits in minutes on stage to music.

He has raised more than $6 million for charitable organizations through his art, the team said.

Also on KSAT: