SAPD: Man fatally struck by car outside Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A call for gunfire outside a Northwest Side apartment complex led to the discovery of a man who was fatally struck by a car, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were first called to the 8900 block of Datapoint Drive for a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez could not confirm that a shooting occurred, but they found one man who was struck by a car. The car was found crashed into the leasing office, Rodriguez said.

Police have taken the driver in for questioning, Rodriguez said. Officers were told that the man was involved in a disturbance shortly before he was killed.

No one has been charged in the case and police are still determining what led up to the death.

The man struck by the car was not identified by police Tuesday morning.