Henry Ford Academy great graduate hopes to help LGBTQ youth

SAN ANTONIO – High school senior Chris Bills is passionate about theater and the arts. He says the community at Henry Ford Academy cultivated that love for performing, but he says his experience at HFA also created a passion for social reform and public policy.

“I’m very passionate about justice and equality within our community, as well within the country with legislation,” Bills said.

It’s why he wants to major in political science when he starts his college career at the University of North Texas next semester. But it’s not necessarily politics that he wishes to pursue, as he hopes to one day work for a nonprofit that helps struggling LGBTQ youth. He especially wants to help those who become homeless after coming out to their families.

“I had friends who were in that situation,” Bills said. “I was very close to being in that situation so that is kind of my big passion with that. I had people who helped me, so I hope to help other people.”

He said he knows it can be a scary situation and is incredibly grateful for his family, friends and community at HFA who stood by his side.

“I am grateful for the people in my life that helped me through those times when some people weren’t quite as understanding,” Bills said.

In 10 years he says he doesn’t just want to be involved in some type of nonprofit work but hopes he can be that support system to LGBTQ teens who don’t have anyone else to turn to for support.

“I really hope to be that person I might have not had when I was at that point, because I know a lot of people who just didn’t have the resources to get help through that, so I would hope I could be that person for someone else,” Bills said.