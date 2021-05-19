KSAT Q&A: San Antonio mayor discusses area unemployment resources, COVID-19 and Fiesta changes

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to talk about state and local issues affecting area residents on Tuesday’s KSAT Q&A.
Below are a few takeaways from the conversation with the mayor:
- Even after Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to not accept federal stimulus unemployment benefits, the City of San Antonio Assistance Programs will continue.
- The city is offering housing, utility and workforce training help. Call 311 to find out more.
- The San Antonio Police Officers Association and the City of San Antonio continue contract negotiations.
- Mayor Nirenberg says he will only accept the “right deal,” and is looking for accountability and more from any deal the negotiations produce.
- The Mayor is confident that Fiesta will be conducted well and said that the Fiesta Commission has been talking to health officials to ensure people can attend events safely.