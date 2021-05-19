Cloudy icon
70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KSAT Q&A: San Antonio mayor discusses area unemployment resources, COVID-19 and Fiesta changes

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg explains local issues affecting residents

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
Coronavirus
,
Fiesta
,
SAQ
,
OTT
,
Must Watch

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to talk about state and local issues affecting area residents on Tuesday’s KSAT Q&A.

Below are a few takeaways from the conversation with the mayor:

  • Even after Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to not accept federal stimulus unemployment benefits, the City of San Antonio Assistance Programs will continue.
    • The city is offering housing, utility and workforce training help. Call 311 to find out more.
  • The San Antonio Police Officers Association and the City of San Antonio continue contract negotiations.
    • Mayor Nirenberg says he will only accept the “right deal,” and is looking for accountability and more from any deal the negotiations produce.
  • The Mayor is confident that Fiesta will be conducted well and said that the Fiesta Commission has been talking to health officials to ensure people can attend events safely.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: