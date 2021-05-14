KSAT Q&A: Dr. Berggren discusses teen vaccinations, when you should still keep your mask handy

Dr. Ruth Berggren, of the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, joins KSAT Q&A to discuss teens receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and when you should still keep your mask handy despite new CDC guidelines.
The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.
- Dr. Berggren believes the new CDC mask guidelines should be an incentive to get vaccinated. Don’t want to wear a mask? Get a shot.
- 17 million people are aged 12-17, a significant part of the population to get immunized.
- The vaccine is safe for adolescents. No evidence this vaccine causes people to become infertile or sterile.
Watch what Dr. Berggren said in the video player above.