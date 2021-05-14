KSAT Q&A: Dr. Berggren discusses teen vaccinations, when you should still keep your mask handy

Dr. Ruth Berggren, of the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, joins KSAT Q&A to discuss teens receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and when you should still keep your mask handy despite new CDC guidelines.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.

Dr. Berggren believes the new CDC mask guidelines should be an incentive to get vaccinated. Don’t want to wear a mask? Get a shot.

17 million people are aged 12-17, a significant part of the population to get immunized.

The vaccine is safe for adolescents. No evidence this vaccine causes people to become infertile or sterile.

Watch what Dr. Berggren said in the video player above.