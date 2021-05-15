Mostly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: Where the youth jobs are and a call for companies to help

UTSA Urban Education Institute studied youth employment in Bexar County over two decades

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT spoke with Mike Villareal from the UTSA Urban Education Institute and Saani Fong from SA Works about the importance of youth employment during Friday’s Q&A on the 6 O’clock News.

The following are three takeaways from today’s segment:

  • The top industries employing Bexar County high school students were those hit hardest by the pandemic economic downturn: food services, retail, and arts/entertainment.
  • Job experience can be invaluable for students, especially paid internships and being mentored. It can open new worlds and possibilities for students to plan out their future.
  • San Antonio companies are needed to provide mentorships and paid internships. Company leaders and students are invited to learn about applying for or hosting summer internships at sanantonioedf.com/workforce/programs.

Watch the entire KSAT Q&A segment in the player above.

