KSAT Q&A: Where the youth jobs are and a call for companies to help

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT spoke with Mike Villareal from the UTSA Urban Education Institute and Saani Fong from SA Works about the importance of youth employment during Friday’s Q&A on the 6 O’clock News.
The following are three takeaways from today’s segment:
- The top industries employing Bexar County high school students were those hit hardest by the pandemic economic downturn: food services, retail, and arts/entertainment.
- Job experience can be invaluable for students, especially paid internships and being mentored. It can open new worlds and possibilities for students to plan out their future.
- San Antonio companies are needed to provide mentorships and paid internships. Company leaders and students are invited to learn about applying for or hosting summer internships at sanantonioedf.com/workforce/programs.
