KSAT Q&A: Where the youth jobs are and a call for companies to help

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT spoke with Mike Villareal from the UTSA Urban Education Institute and Saani Fong from SA Works about the importance of youth employment during Friday’s Q&A on the 6 O’clock News.

The following are three takeaways from today’s segment:

The top industries employing Bexar County high school students were those hit hardest by the pandemic economic downturn: food services, retail, and arts/entertainment.

Job experience can be invaluable for students, especially paid internships and being mentored. It can open new worlds and possibilities for students to plan out their future.

San Antonio companies are needed to provide mentorships and paid internships. Company leaders and students are invited to learn about applying for or hosting summer internships at sanantonioedf.com/workforce/programs

Watch the entire KSAT Q&A segment in the player above.