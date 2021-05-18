Mostly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: Trinity history professor discusses Tulsa Race Massacre as 100-year anniversary nears

To this day, it is still unclear how many people were killed in the tragedy

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – Carey Latimore, an associate professor of history at Trinity University, details the Tulsa Race Massacre and discusses why studying the tragedy is important.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation:

  • No one knows for sure how many people in Tulsa’s Black community were killed when white Tulsans burned homes and buildings following rumors and speculation about an interaction between a Black teenager and a white woman.
  • The Tulsa Race Massacre happened in 1921, but didn’t receive national attention until the 1970s.
  • Latimore says we need to learn lessons from the past, so it never happens again.

