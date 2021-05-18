KSAT Q&A: Trinity history professor discusses Tulsa Race Massacre as 100-year anniversary nears

SAN ANTONIO – Carey Latimore, an associate professor of history at Trinity University, details the Tulsa Race Massacre and discusses why studying the tragedy is important.
The following are a few takeaways from the conversation:
- No one knows for sure how many people in Tulsa’s Black community were killed when white Tulsans burned homes and buildings following rumors and speculation about an interaction between a Black teenager and a white woman.
- The Tulsa Race Massacre happened in 1921, but didn’t receive national attention until the 1970s.
- Latimore says we need to learn lessons from the past, so it never happens again.