KSAT Q&A: Trinity history professor discusses Tulsa Race Massacre as 100-year anniversary nears

SAN ANTONIO – Carey Latimore, an associate professor of history at Trinity University, details the Tulsa Race Massacre and discusses why studying the tragedy is important.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation:

No one knows for sure how many people in Tulsa’s Black community were killed when white Tulsans burned homes and buildings following rumors and speculation about an interaction between a Black teenager and a white woman.

The Tulsa Race Massacre happened in 1921, but didn’t receive national attention until the 1970s.

Latimore says we need to learn lessons from the past, so it never happens again.

