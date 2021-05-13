KSAT Q&A: Dr. Amelie Ramirez discusses new research program looking at Latino cancer survivorship

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio Dr. Amelia Ramirez joins the KSAT Q&A to discuss a new Latino cancer survivorship study.
The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Wednesday night.
- There are 15 million Cancer Survivors in the United States.
- The study is centered on Latino Cancer Survivors in Miami and San Antonio. Both are different communities and that’s what researchers want to see in the study.
- 2-3,000 survivors are needed for this $9.8 million study funded by the National Cancer Institute.
Watch what Ramirez said in the video player above.