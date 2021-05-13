Mostly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: Dr. Amelie Ramirez discusses new research program looking at Latino cancer survivorship

The study was funded by a $9.8 million grant by the National Cancer Institute

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio Dr. Amelia Ramirez joins the KSAT Q&A to discuss a new Latino cancer survivorship study.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Wednesday night.

  • There are 15 million Cancer Survivors in the United States.
  • The study is centered on Latino Cancer Survivors in Miami and San Antonio. Both are different communities and that’s what researchers want to see in the study.
  • 2-3,000 survivors are needed for this $9.8 million study funded by the National Cancer Institute.

Watch what Ramirez said in the video player above.

