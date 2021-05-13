KSAT Q&A: Dr. Amelie Ramirez discusses new research program looking at Latino cancer survivorship

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio Dr. Amelia Ramirez joins the KSAT Q&A to discuss a new Latino cancer survivorship study.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Wednesday night.

There are 15 million Cancer Survivors in the United States.

The study is centered on Latino Cancer Survivors in Miami and San Antonio. Both are different communities and that’s what researchers want to see in the study.

2-3,000 survivors are needed for this $9.8 million study funded by the National Cancer Institute.

