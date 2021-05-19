Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for coercing minors into performing sexually explicit conduct

A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 29 years in federal prison followed by 11 years of supervised release for coercing minors into engaging in “sexually explicit conduct.”

Authorities sentenced Felipe Jesus Deron, who on July 14 pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a child, one count of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of extortion.

Duron has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Oct. 5, 2019.

According to court records, Duron used internet-accessible devices between February 2019 and March 2019 to entice multiple minors, primarily ages 13 to 14, into sending nude photographs, wherein they were engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Duron used those photographs to extort the minors, claiming he would release the sexually explicit photographs to their family and friends if they did not provide additional images of sexual activity.

He also required them to enter real-time video chat rooms, where they were coerced into performing sexual acts for adult males as Duron watched.

“The sentence imposed today shows the U.S. Justice Department’s commitment to ensure the safety and innocence of our nation’s children,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division. “The FBI and its law enforcement partners remain dedicated to protecting our nation’s future by ensuring our children can prosper where individuals like Duran do not threaten their welfare.”