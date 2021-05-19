Watch Thursday at 10 a.m.: Texas Workforce Commission hosts ‘Texans Return To Work Roundtable’

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Workforce Commission will host a roundtable on Thursday morning regarding the best ideas and practices to get Texans connected with jobs.

The virtual “Texans Return To Work Roundtable” starts at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Texas Workforce Commission has helped employers, job seekers, and the unemployed with resources throughout the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more resources, check out the commission’s website.

The state agency is partnering with Workforce Solutions Alamo, which has resources and job listings in the region on their website here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will opt out of a federal assistance program that pays $300 per week to unemployed Texans.

The extra benefits will end June 26, he said in a letter to the Biden administration.

A growing number of states are ending the extra money, which is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus measure.

The Associated Press reported that business groups urged Abbott to opt out because they say the payments are hurting the economy as it tries to bounce back from the crisis.

