Hocus Pocus 2 is officially happening

Sanderson sisters are returning in Fall 2022, Disney confirms

Adam Shankman to direct 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The Sanderson sisters are officially coming back after 300 years... okay so it’s more like 18 years but if you’ve seen the original movie you’ll get it.

After years of speculation and will-they, won’t-they rumors, Disney + and the stars of the original “Hocus Pocus” film are returning for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Details are sparse but Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker all posted the same photo to Twitter and Instagram saying, in their own way, that they’re returning.

Parker shared her announcement alongside one of her most famous quotes from the Halloween classic saying she’s ready to run “amok, amok, amok” and Najimy said she can “smell children.” Which taken out of context might seem strange but to fans of the much-beloved movie - it’s music to their ears (or eyes).

Disney + made the announcement via Facebook Thursday afternoon and the post went viral almost immediately with more than 44K likes in just three hours.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ has a release date sometime in Fall 2022 but Disney hasn’t specified an exact date.

