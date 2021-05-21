Gun found in bathroom of NEISD’s Ed White Middle School

North East Independent School District police are investigating after a gun was found in a bathroom at Ed White Middle School Friday, district officials confirmed.

The gun was discovered after school was dismissed for the day, so there were only about 40 students on campus in the cafeteria at the time. The campus was placed on lockdown until the gun was secured, officials said.

A district spokesperson said police are reviewing surveillance video from outside the restroom to try and determine who brought the gun into the bathroom.

