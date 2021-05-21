Partly Cloudy icon
Gun found in bathroom of NEISD’s Ed White Middle School

Gun was found after school had ended, only 40 students on campus

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: 
NEISD
,
Ed White Middle School
,
Crime
,
Education
File (AP Image)
File (AP Image)

North East Independent School District police are investigating after a gun was found in a bathroom at Ed White Middle School Friday, district officials confirmed.

The gun was discovered after school was dismissed for the day, so there were only about 40 students on campus in the cafeteria at the time. The campus was placed on lockdown until the gun was secured, officials said.

A district spokesperson said police are reviewing surveillance video from outside the restroom to try and determine who brought the gun into the bathroom.

