San Antonio theaters are offering movie tickets for under $2 as part of family fun series

SAN ANTONIO – Movie theaters around San Antonio are kicking off the summer with free and discounted tickets for families.

Cinemark, EVO and Regal are all participating in programs locally that offer family-friendly options at discounted rates. View details for the respective theaters below:

Cinemark

Three Cinemark locations in San Antonio are participating in the Summer Movie Clubhouse series from June 16 through August 4. On Wednesdays, starting around 9:30 a.m., movie buffs can find tickets priced at $1.50 with dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, large popcorns and large drinks, according to Cinemark officials.

Participating San Antonio theaters include Cinemark San Antonio 16 and Cinemark McCreless Market.

“This fan-favorite program brings films for all ages back to the big screen and offers our littlest moviegoers and their families and a great way to spend their summer months by escaping into the pure joy of watching a great movie in a theatre,” said Cinemark Global CMO Wanda Gierhart Fearing.

For all details on Summer Movie Clubhouse, including participating theatres, show schedules and how to buy tickets, visit cinemark.com/kidsclubhouse.

EVO

The Kidflix Summer Movie Clubhouse at EVO will take place over 10 weeks with $1 family films showing every Wednesday.

All EVO locations are participating in the program which kicks off June 9.

The KidFLIX Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule released by EVO officials is as follows:

June 9 - “Lego Movie”

June 16 - “Madagascar”

June 23 - “Shrek”

June 30 - “Trolls: World Tour”

July 7 - “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)”

July 14 - “Despicable Me”

July 21 - “Secret Life of Pets”

July 28 - “SING”

August 4 - “Kung Fu Panda”

August 11 - “Minions”

Tickets for the KidFLIX Summer Movie Clubhouse are available for purchase online at evocinemas.com/kidflix. For more information and location information, visit evocinemas.com.

Regal

Summer kids movies are also back at Regal as part of the 2021 Summer Movie Express series. Express tickets are $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at select theaters, according to Regal officials.

Participating theaters and movie times will vary. For a full list of details about the Summer Movie Express series at Regal, click here.