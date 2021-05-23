Stranded sea turtle gets second chance at life thanks to recovery, rehabilitation team

One stranded Loggerhead sea turtle has gotten the chance of its lifetime — quite literally.

According to a Facebook post by the Padre Island National Seashore, staff with the Division of Sea Turtles Science and Recovery rescued a stranded loggerhead sea turtle on the seashore Sunday.

According to officials, the turtle was in “definite need of help,” covered in barnacles and was taken to the Texas Sealife Center for evaluation and rehabilitation.

According to seashore officials, even though it is sea turtle nesting season, stranded turtles can wash in at any time.

If you are out at the park and find a turtle nesting or stranded, you can help by notifying a passing turtle patroller or by calling 1-866-TURTLES.

