Kilo of cocaine washes onto Padre Island National Seashore, CBP officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI – Customs and Border Protection agents assigned to the Padre Island National Seashore were waved down by a concerned citizen visiting the beach on Saturday morning.

According to a news release by CBP, the visitor stated that he encountered a bundle on the shore and suspected it was “narcotics.”

The agents seized the bundle from the shoreline and then transported it to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station and said it tested positive for cocaine valued at more than $30,000.

The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

