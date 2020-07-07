CBP: Agents at World Trade Bridge in Laredo seize over $11 million in narcotics

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Tuesday that agents in Laredo seized narcotics estimated to be worth over $11 million at the World Trade Bridge.

The seizure of narcotics was done in one enforcement action at the World Trade Bridge on July 3.

CBP said in a news release that officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a vehicle arriving from Mexico.

“The shipment was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 570.79 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the consignment,” the news release stated.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $11,415,859, CBP stated in the news release.

Laredo Port of Entry Director Gregory Alvarez said large narcotics seizures emphasize CBP’s mission.

“These drugs will not reach Main Street USA due to the efforts of the officers in our cargo facilities,” Alvarez said. “Significant enforcement actions like this one illustrate CBP’s ongoing offensive against criminal networks and their organizations.”

The case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigation special agents for further investigation, CBP said.