3 arrested in drug bust on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in custody and are expected to face federal charges following a drug bust on the North Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news briefing Thursday afternoon that the incident stemmed from a similar incident involving the same suspects just weeks ago.

Fugitive Apprehension Unit deputies served a felony warrant at the residence a few weeks ago when they found several ounces of narcotics and cash in plain sight.

According to Salazar, deputies found a couple hundred grams of methamphetamine and black tar heroine and $9,000. Officials called narcotics deputies to the scene, who then arrested the suspects for drug possession.

Since that incident, Salazar said deputies were notified the drug operation was back up and running, which led to BCSO setting up surveillance on the residence Thursday morning. That’s when deputies conducted a traffic stop near Loop 410 and Ingram Road on the suspects’ vehicle when they saw it leaving the residence.

Deputies seized five kilos of black tar heroine and five kilos of methamphetamine during the traffic stop, according to Salazar.

Salazar said deputies returned to the residence soon after the traffic stop with a search warrant, reestablished surveillance, and when they saw a woman leaving the residence, they went inside.