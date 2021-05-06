BCSO investigators seize more money, cars at site of illegal gambling bust

SAN ANTONIO – A huge illegal gambling bust on the city’s North Side is even larger than anyone previously thought, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff held a news brief late Thursday morning, updating some of the numbers he had reported previously.

Salazar said members of a newly-formed organized crime task force led the investigation that resulted in a raid Wednesday evening on a non-descript building located in the 3700 block of Blanco Road.

As of Thursday morning, Salazar said investigators had discovered hundreds of working and non-working gambling machines.

They also seized about $130,000 in cash and more than $167,000 worth of vehicles, as well as a stash of illegal drugs.

Salazar said of the 29 people who were detained, eight were arrested on various charges and outstanding warrants.

However, Salazar said the case is not closed.

“We do have plans to continue that investigation,” he said. “I am not ruling out that other people may be looped into this. It’s a criminal conspiracy. We are going after an organized crime case, an organized crime charge.”