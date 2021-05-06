Man, 29, shot dead on city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the man had gone to the complex to pick up a friend and was waiting for them in his car when another vehicle drove up next to his car.

Police say people in a gray sedan said something to the man and then shot at him from inside the car.

The 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene, investigators said. No one else at the complex was injured during the shooting.

Police said they are not sure if anyone witnessed the shooting and the scene is still under investigation.

