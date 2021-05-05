Fired San Antonio police officer indicted after sharing confidential info with known felon

SAN ANTONIO – A fired San Antonio police officer is now facing criminal charges, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Former officer Ronaldo Segovia, who was terminated by the department in October 2019, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of misusing public information, according to a news release.

“This case was brought to our office by the San Antonio Police Department. After a thorough review, the case was presented to a Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Segovia is accused of providing privileged vehicle registration information to Arthur Perez, a “convicted felon and known criminal,” officials allege. The information was shared “with intent to harm or defraud” the man whose information was shared, according to the news release.

In the second count of the indictment, Segovia is accused of making a false statement about the case to a San Antonio police detective, according to the news release.

Segovia had a history of problematic behavior before he was fired from the police department, records showed.

In the same month he received his indefinite suspension, Segovia was also handed a 30-day suspension for failing to report an alleged assault involving former Officer Kenneth Moreno, who was arrested in May 2019 on stalking charges.

In January 2019, KSAT 12 News also obtained disciplinary paperwork showing a 40-day suspension against Segovia. In that case, Segovia — who was off-duty at the time — had to be handcuffed in a disturbance call because he was combative with officers as they were conducting an investigation.