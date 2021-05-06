Two San Antonio-area cities named top 10 safest in Texas, San Antonio fared much worse

SAN ANTONIO – SafeWise recently ranked the safest cities in Texas and there’s good news and bad news depending on where you live in the San Antonio area.

The good news is that two incorporated cities in our area made the top ten for safest cities in the state. Fair Oaks Ranch came in at No. 3 and Helotes took the No. 9 spot on the list.

However, San Antonio came in very close to last place, ranking 251 out of 266.

According to SafeWise, the cities were ranked using FBI crime data and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Officials with the company did note, however, that population data may be skewed by outlying factors such as large commuter populations, college campuses, and incarcerated populations.

“In those cases, crime rates calculated based solely on crime reports and US Census population numbers may not give an accurate representation of a particular community,” SafeWise officials said.

Violent crime and property crime numbers were used to determine crime rates based on the number of crimes per 1,000 people in any given city.

Other San Antonio area cities that made the top 50 safest list are Lockhart at No. 19, Cibolo and No. 44 and Fredericksburg at No. 49. View the full list here.

The data from SafeWise showed that 20 cities fell in ranking from the previous year and that Fredericksburg saw the biggest drop going from No. 42 to No. 49.