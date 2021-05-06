Do you know this man? San Antonio police say he robbed an East Side Little Caesars restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating an East Side robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery took place at a Little Caesars restaurant located at 600 N. New Braunfels.

Police say at 11:05 a.m. on May 2, a man entered the Little Caesars, approached the cashier, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The man left the restaurant on foot after the robbery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the robbery.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

