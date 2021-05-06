‘You don’t know when it’s next door’: Over $1 million worth of drugs found in two SE Side homes

SAN ANTONIO – Drugs, weapons, and body armor were discovered in two Southeast Side homes on Wednesday afternoon.

The raid took place in the 100 block of Harcourt near Interstate 37 and Goliad.

Six people, including one who is believed to be a member of a white supremacist group, were arrested and now face federal drug charges.

BCSO confiscated drugs, weapons, body armor and more were discovered from two Southeast Side homes in the 100 block of Harcourt. Courtesy: BCSO (KSAT)

BCSO Covert Operations, BCSO SWAT and members of the TAG-Drug Enforcement Agency raided the homes.

High-grade marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, weapons and heavy-duty military grade body armor were discovered.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the street value of the drugs is valued at over $1 million.

A woman, who asked to be identified as Sandra, was outside Brook Hill Baptist Church where she volunteers. She said she ducked for cover when the bust happened.