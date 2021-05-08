Babies on board: Padre Island National Seashore reports four nesting sea turtle sightings

The windy conditions on Saturday guided four nesting Kemp’s ridley sea turtles to shore, Padre Island National Seashore officials say.

According to seashore officials, as of Saturday, three nesting sea turtles were reported at Padre Island National Seashore and one on South Padre Island.

If you happen to find a nesting Kemp’s ridley turtle or tracks, please stand back and let her nest undisturbed, officials say.

“Immediately notify a passing turtle patroller and call (361) 949-8173, ext. 226, if you are on North Padre Island or call 1-866-TURTLE5 for elsewhere in Texas,” officials said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest and most endangered sea turtles to exist, according to a report from the Associated Press. All six species of the turtle found in the U.S. are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

